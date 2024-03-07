Grab a bib and head on over to Fisher’s Landing Resort for the annual rib cook-off

If you can get down and dirty, then you're invited to come cook for a cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fisher’s Landing Resort by Martinez Lake is hosting its annual Rib Cook-Off Saturday Mar. 9, from 12-5 p.m. and proceeds will benefit Amberly’s Place.

The resort is located on the banks of the beautiful lower Colorado River and Martinez Lake.

Scott Anderson with Fisher's Landing Resort says the event was created back in 2017 as a way to raise money and raise awareness about Amberly's Place.

Amberly's Place houses professionals who are specially trained in dealing with victims of child abuse (both physical and sexual), domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and elder abuse. This special training helps to reduce the trauma to the victim.

Anderson invites contestants who thinks they have the best ribs to come and prove it. as well as spectators to judge it for themselves.

"It's a day long event for the contestants. It starts around 5 a.m. and it goes to about 5 p.m. So they get their meat from us. We control the meat. We give it to them early in the morning, so everybody's cooking," says Anderson. "It's an even playing field. During the day, that's where the public comes in at noon and they can feed from noon to five."

Whoever can cook the best ribs takes home a big prize.

1st place: $2,000 along with holding the large perpetual trophy for a year with a plaque of your name added to claim bragging rights, and even receive a People's Choice Award trophy to keep

2nd place: $500

3rd place: $250.

It's $175 to enter and you can have as many people on your team.

"They can have as many as they want, bring an army, bring it," says Anderson. "They have to have a a health permit and that's like a one day $13 thing and, you know, we like them to know their way around their barbecue," Anderson explains.

Anderson says all the contestants have to cook at least five cases of ribs so the public can be fed and not run out.

Food tickets can be purchased for $20 and $10 for children (under 12). You get 10 ribs per person along with two sides.

"It's a bargain for Yumans. You can get you get more food than you probably eat in one day just on that one ticket. If you need more, you can go buy another ticket," Anderson says. "And this year we'll have a little beer garden, VIP tent. So every year it gets a little bigger."

It's a family fun event with many things to keep you busy and well fed.

"We have a kid zone for the kids. We're going to have ice cream. There's going to be kettle corn. There's going to be the river and we're right on the Colorado River," Anderson continues. "We have a swimming hole out front, the restaurant right on the river. Then we have off-roading too so there's a lot to do."

If you would like to participate in the rib cook-off, it's not too late.

You can email: fisherslandingevents@gmail.com or show up the morning of. For more information, click here.

You don't want to miss out on this event that will keep your tummy full all while supporting an amazing cause, Amberly's Place.

"Together we can make a difference. Together we can prevent abuse."