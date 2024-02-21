Come have a rootin’ tootin’ time for Pioneer Day and Fiesta event

The town of Wellton is inviting everyone in Yuma County to be a part of their parade

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The town of Wellton's Park and Recreation is hosting their 46th Annual Pioneer Day and Fiesta event Saturday Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mary Miranda, town of Wellton's event coordinator says everyone in Yuma County is invited to participate in the 2024 Pioneer Day Parade.

The "Wild Wild West" themed parade and fiesta is to pay homage to how Wellton came about and share it with residents of Yuma County.

"Wellton was actually the first well town to supply water to the railroad in that area and so that's how the name came to be. It was the well town," Miranda explains. "It goes back to the 1870's and we're actually the home of part of the historical Route 80 too. That old 80 goes straight through Wellton."

Miranda says to arrive in your best western attire because there will be a contest for best dressed.

"The winner is going to get a $50 gift card to one of our local restaurants, as well as free play at our golf course," Miranda says.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at West Side Open Space and the festivities will follow at Butterfield Park located at 10234 Dome St. in Wellton.

"We've got vendors. We have a karate demonstration. We have a DJ. We have jumpy houses. It's just like a fiesta. It's a party," Miranda says. "Food to drinks, a time for us to get together and celebrate Wellton."

If you would like to take part in the parade and/or fiesta, contact Mary Miranda by Friday afternoon at 928-785-3348 or mmiranda@welltonaz.gov.