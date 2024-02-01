2nd Annual Charity Bike Run to benefit Saddles of Joy

Iron Order Motorcycle Club partners with local organization to give back to community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Who doesn't like to ride for a good cause?

If you have a motorcycle, rev up those engines Saturday Feb. 3 and make your way down to Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson to help a local charity at 8 a.m.

Saddles of Joy and the Iron Order Motorcycle Club in Yuma joined forces to raise money for the therapeutic riding program.

Deana Salter, Saddles of Joy Board of Directors Vice President said the non-profit organization allows the gentle nature of their four-legged therapists to produce any or all healing.

"Saddles of Joy has been in the community for some time now. We offer equine therapy for adults and children with mental and physical disabilities, as well as veterans and first responders and active military," explained Salter. "We have the animal farm or the petting farm. Pigs, ducks, goats, you name it, we have it out there. A lot of horses for the children and adults to ride, everybody gets an option and opportunity to ride."

Salter said she has seen the impact Saddle of Joy has made on kids.

"Mostly with the children, you see a difference in how they respond to things you know, becoming brave to get on that horse for the first time and then wanting to do it again, and again," said Salter. "It really makes a difference with those children that has those mental disabilities and physical disabilities. There's a lot of stories, great stories that come with that."

Ron Kobs, a member of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club said it's $30 to register for the event and sign-ups start at 8 a.m. at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson. The last bike will head out at 10 a.m.

"Usually, we give about an hour, hour and a half before we start kickstands up, that way everybody can kind of figure out where we're going," says Kobs. "Then from there, we just kind of go on the ride. We go to our five stops and just show everybody we're out here for Saddles of Joy."

The route will begin at Harley Davidson, to VFW on 95, to Bottom's Up then hit Arizona Market Place, followed by Cal Ranch, and ending at the M&M Workshop.

Any motorcycle can join, you do not need a certain type.

If you don't have a motorcycle, don't worry, you can still join in on the fun.

You can purchase a meal ticket for $5 and if you register, the meal ticket is included.

The first 50 people to enter will receive a free t-shirt and there will be opportunities to win other prizes.

"We're gonna have door prizes and tickets will be given out to everyone for those, as well as a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. So a large silent auction this year," said Salter. "A lot of the community contributed to this event so we're really grateful for the items that we've been given."

The Yuma Crossing Rotary contributed a couple of tablets, so those will be part of the auction.

All proceeds are going to Saddles of Joy.

Once again, the event is Saturday, Feb. 3 located at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson at 2550 E. Gila Ridge Rd. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the bikers will take off at 10 a.m.