Autoridades encuentran bebé en estacionamiento sin respirar

Noticias del momento

Bebé adicional encontrado en el complejo de apartamentos de Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (T3/AP) - Local authorities are investigating separate deaths of two babies in Phoenix and Mesa over the weekend.

Phoenix fire crews responded to a call about a 15-month old child not breathing at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday. There were no signs of trauma to the baby.

Mesa fire officials say the second incident took place when crews responded to a call that an infant was not breathing. They found the 7-month-old boy unresponsive in the Mesa Mall parking lot Saturday.

Emergency services took the baby to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead.

The names of the babies have yet to be released.

Authorities with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is currently investigating both deaths. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.