Super hero provides Yuma High School with comics

Yuma High Schools

"Crims Crave Comics" funded in less than an hour thanks to generous donation

YUMA, AZ – (KYMA, KECY) - Comics are coming to Yuma High School's Library.

The library's recent "Crims Crave Comics" fundraiser raised all the money it needed in less than an hour.

A generous anonymous donor doubled all contributions made Thursday on DonorsChoose. The library raised the $742 it needed to buy comic books in no time.

"This is only the second DonorsChoose project I have ever done,” YHS Librarian Cait Zaksheske said.” I have continued to be blown away by the generosity that our community shows, even in these tough times. I'm so excited to get these comics in the hands of our Crim readers."

Zaksheske said comic books can actually help kids discover their love of reading.

DonorsChoose was founded in 2000 by a high school teacher in the Bronx, New York. It helps public school teachers get the resources they need by connecting “the public to public school.”