San Luis PPrep Tec High School to host Stories That Shape Us

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis PPep Tec High School is hosting Stories That Shape Us, and Sunrise Anchor Samantha Byrd sat down with two students, sophomore Larry Carrillo and junior Mary Theresa, to talk about the event.

SAMANTHA: Well, thank you both for joining me...So let's just kind of get into this event we're hosting in just a few days. I know it's open to the public. If you want to just tell us a little about the event.

LARRY: Okay. So the event is going to be focusing on the students showcasing their skills that they have learned in the past few weeks. And this piece that they have prepared for the several past weeks as well. They're going to be telling us stories about their past that has greatly contributed to them being the person they are today.

SAMANTHA: Wow. That's awesome. So these are personal stories. You guys are going to be sharing it with everyone at the event and it's more for your public speaking, right?

LARRY: Sure. Yes, it is.

SAMANTHA: Perfect. So you two are both in public speaking class, right?

MARY: Yes.

SAMANTHA: And how do you feel that it's helped you so far?

MARY: Well, it has helped me personally, because I am a really shy person, but it has helped me to overcome my fear to public speaking.

SAMANTHA: Awesome. And what kind of exercise is, or what has kind of helped your confidence with that class? Either one of you?

LARRY: I feel like in the beginning I thought I had a very good starting point, but as I went on like two weeks into the class, I noticed that there were a lot of points that I had to improve myself on. Centered It has a lot more to it than you initially think. The body movements, the eye contact, the way you up and down your voice, stuff like that is very important. So at the beginning I didn't know such things, but as I went on, my teacher teaching me this was very important and that's really going to be a big help in the speech that we have in the conference.

SAMANTHA: Right, Right. And this is all part of a class you've had all semester. And this is sort of your final project, right?

LARRY: It is, yes.

SAMANTHA: Okay. Perfect. And can you guys give me a little...I know you're not going to spoil it right now, but a little sneak peek into what your topics are each on?

MARY: Some of our topics will be about depression, memories and us overcoming fears, anxiety, and others.

SAMANTHA: And what about you?

LARRY: The topics are like she said she mentioned.

SAMANTHA: Mhm.

LARRY: It's mostly going to be focusing on the topics such as and society. Also, women's safety is a very big topic that we're going to be covered in the conference.

SAMANTHA: Oh, very nice. And so everyone in the community is invited? Do you want to give them the details like, you know when they come out, how is it pre things like that?

LARRY: The event is indeed a free. It's on May 8 on Wednesday...this upcoming Wednesday. It's going to be free. There's no paying. It's going to be completely free for the public, for anyone. This is going to be from young teenagers, adults and many more. Also, the location for the place is San Luis PPep Tec High School, which is 850 North San Luis Plaza Drive.

SAMANTHA: Awesome. And you guys have been preparing for this for a long time. How do you feel that the event is almost here?

MARY: Personally, I'm really nervous because it will be a lot of people in front of school and I'm not used to it.

SAMANTHA: Right, but it just makes that element of public speaking so much more real, right?

LARRY: It indeed does.

SAMANTHA: Yeah. So excited and nervous. Is that what we're saying?

LARRY: Yes. At the both times since we're going to be able to use our skills that we have learned throughout this past couple quarters?

SAMANHA: Mhm.

LARRY: And, well, at the beginning, you feel, like, pretty nervous. But once you're up in the stage, and doing your speech, you get a whole different feeling and you just go on with the flow. And maybe even in some parts, you may have difficulties. But all throughout, it's going to be a pretty good experience. Even with the difficulties and the challenges.

SAMANTHA: Perfect. Yeah, that's awesome. And how many students do you guys know will be speaking?

MARY: There will be ten speakers.

SAMANTHA: Okay, very nice. So if any one here in the community wants to come check out this very exciting event, Stories That Shape Us, you can definitely come check it out at PPep Tec High School in San Luis. And we'll have more information on our website at KYMA.com. Thank you so much for joining me.

LARRY: Thank you for inviting us.

SAMANTHA: Yes, of course.