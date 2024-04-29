Local high school receives FAFSA Challenge Innovative Player Award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announces that Kofa High School has been awarded the Arizona Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Challenge Innovative Player Award.

In a press release, the award was given by the Arizona Board of Regents "for their efforts and innovative practices in promoting FAFSA completion amongst seniors."

YUHSD says Kofa had around "440 FAFSA applications" submitted for the 2023-24 school year, and they hosted "FAFSA-centered included assistance for the Arizona Western College (AWC) Financial Aid Department and the AWC CAMP program."

"Receiving this award means that we are continuing to bring awareness to the importance of the FAFSA application to our students. We are making sure if students are qualifying, they can get all of their tuition covered, if not at least half." Sonia Rebek, Kofa counselor

YUHSD says, "A Kofa High School senior will be given a scholarship opportunity to receive a laptop or iPad and Kofa will be featured in the upcoming Arizona FAFSA Challenge newsletter, the FAFSA Challenge webpage and social media accounts as recognition for this achievement."

YUHSD also says Gila Ridge and San Luis High Schools were previously recognized by the Board of Regents as part of the FAFSA challenge.