San Luis and Gila Ridge win first place in separate AZ FAFSA competitions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis and Gila Ridge High Schools earned first place in two categories in the Arizona Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Challenge for the 2022-23 school year.

According to a press release by the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD), San Luis received first place in the highest FAFSA overall completion rate among other Arizona schools, with 71% of the school's seniors completing their FAFSA; the average state FAFSA competition rate is 34%. This is San Luis's third time they won a state championship in the FAFSA competition.

“The planning that starts in July with Arizona Western College, teachers and staff is one of the reasons we are able to coordinate and do great things,” SLHS Guidance Director Cesar Castillo said. “It takes a team effort. Our administrators, teachers, counselors, students, Earn to Learn team members and migrant advisors all get things done to help our students thrive.”

At the same time, Gila Ridge received first place in the most improved FAFSA completion rate compared to last year; the school received an increase of 15%.

“This year the counseling office set a goal to help students prepare for postsecondary options and increase the number of students who complete their FAFSAs,” GRHS Guidance Director Anastasia Dawson said. “The dedicated staff of counselors, Next Steps Advisors, and our support staff have helped Gila Ridge students navigate their next steps in life.”

YUHSD further said that San Luis and Gila Ridge will receive three new laptops for students as part of their win.