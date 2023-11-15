Skip to Content
Yuma School District One schools receive letter grades

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Schools within the Yuma School District One have received letter grades from the Arizona State Board of Education (AZSBE).

In a press release, the letter grades are based on the 2022-2023 school year, and based off student achievement, proficiency, growth and other key areas measured by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) exam.

District One says their schools achieved"A" and "B" letter grade, and they are:

"A" Letter Grade"B" Letter Grade
Desert Mesa ElementaryC.W. McGraw Elementary
Dorothy Hall ElementaryO.C. Johnson Elementary
James B. Rolle ElementaryMary A. Otondo Elementary
Palmcraft Elementary
Sunrise Elementary
District One School's Letter Grades

"I am extremely proud of the students at District One who continue to grow and excel. With dedicated teachers who foster a positive learning environment, students can explore, innovate, and improve their proficiency in various subjects. School Letter Grades are one piece of an intricate puzzle that demonstrates the amazing learning happening every day at District One Schools."

James Sheldahl, District One Superintendent

To see other Arizona schools' letter grades, click here.

