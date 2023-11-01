YUHSD dropout prevention team attends conference

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District's (YUHSD) Dropout Prevention Specialists attended the 2023 National Dropout Prevention Conference.

In a press release, the conference, which took place from October 15 to October 18 in Orlando, Florida, included school members from across the country presented "best practices, next practices, research, and practical strategies to education professionals that serve at-risk and struggling students."

YUHSD also said seven dropout prevention specialists across Yuma County participated in the conference, and they are:

Yescina Cuming of Cibola

David Reynoso of Gila Ridge

Edgardo Gonzalez of Kofa

Rigoberto Conde of San Luis

Arisbey Garcia of Vista

Chris Reese of Somerton

Brenda Smith of Yuma High

"One of the greatest takeaways was being able to discover ways to foster a positive school climate and sense of belonging," Reynoso said. "It has been proven that students are less likely to drop out if they feel connected to their school community. I am glad to say that the YUHSD mirrors that environment for our students."

"Presenting at the National Dropout Prevention Conference is a milestone that we have been striving for since we returned from our very first conference in 2019," Cuming said. "The challenge to present at this prestigious event came directly from our Superintendent, Tim Brienza. It was an honor to accomplish this goal and deliver to a national audience about the great work we are doing here at Yuma Union High School District. It was very encouraging to see how captivated and engaged the audience was throughout the presentation. Our district dropout rates and this presentation are a testament of our dedication to making a positive impact in our community the field of dropout prevention."

YUHSD further said the dropout rate has decreased for three years consecutively, and has drawn nationwide praise. They're dropout rate for the 2022-23 school year was 2.14%, and that included a 0.97% dropout rate at San Luis High School.