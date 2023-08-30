San Luis High School dropout rate at an all-time low
San Luis High School's dropout rate for the 2022-23 school year is 0.97%
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District's (YUHSD) dropout rate has improved for the third year in a row.
The dropout rate has gone from 3.58% in 2020-21 to 2.14% in 2022-23.
It is about 3% below the state average and 4% below the national average.
At San Luis High School, they have the lowest dropout rate of 0.97% in the whole school district.
Meaning if they have 650 students in a graduating class, there were approximately seven dropouts.
Here is a list of dropout data for all YUHSD schools from the 2022-23 school year:
- Cibola: 1.04 percent
- Gila Ridge: 2.72 percent
- Kofa: 2.58 percent
- San Luis: 0.97 percent
- Vista: 2.70 percent
- Yuma High: 1.89 percent