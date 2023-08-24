Dropout rate improves for YUHSD schools

The Yuma Union High School District says they are committed to reducing dropout rates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District's (YUHSD) dropout rate has gone from 3.58 percent in 2020-21 to 2.14 percent in 2022-23.

According to YUHSD, every August, the district complies with its annual dropout rate for a Governing Board presentation and each of the past three years, the number continues to improve.

After a small uptick in the dropout rate across the U.S. following the COVID-19 pandemic, YUHSD's dropout rate numbers have decreased.

YUHSD said the nearly 1.5 percent decrease includes a historic output from Vista High School, which its dropout rate is at 2.7 percent this year.

The overall number for the district is 3.02 percent and is below the state average of 5.16 percent and nearly 4 percent below the national average of 6 percent, said YUHSD.

"YUHSD is committed to reducing dropout rates,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Derek Bosch said. “Each of the seven YUHSD schools has a dropout prevention specialist that works closely with the school staff, various outside agencies, families, and students, in an effort to support the educational needs for each student. Continuing to keep our dropout rates low year after year is a testament to the diligent work by our dropout prevention specialists."

YUHSD schools have a Dropout Prevention Specialist as part of their guidance counseling departments where the counseling department, teachers, and support staff members intervene with students before they consider dropping out.

Efforts include phone calls, one-on-one conversations with students, and home visits.

Yescina Cuming at Cibola, David Reynoso at Gila Ridge, Edgardo Gonzalez at Kofa, Rigoberto Conde at San Luis, Arisbey Garcia at Vista, Chris Reese at Somerton, and Brenda Smith at Yuma High have been nationally recognized for the role they play in keeping students in school, said YUHSD.

Here is a list of dropout data for all YUHSD schools from the 2022-23 school year: