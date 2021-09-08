Fewer students enrolling in Pre-K amid pandemic

Yuma Education

Parents keeping toddlers home longer to help protect them from COVID - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Families are taking extra precautions to keep their little ones safe.

The Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) reports many open seats since the beginning of the pandemic, a far cry from previous years.

WACOG shares that only 799 out of 954 seats have been filled for Pre-K this year; and only 106 out of 116 seats have been filled for the Early Head Start program, which is available for children ages one to two.

School administration report usually, they are completely full in both programs.

"The program barely scrapes the surface of meeting the needs for Yuma County. So we've never had a problem with enrollment at all, ever. We've always been fully enrolled. When COVID hit, we did see drops in enrollment," says WACOG Head Start Director Debbie Schlamann.

