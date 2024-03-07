California Jaycee Foundation announces recipient of 2024 Vocational Scholarship

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Jaycee (CAJC) Foundation has named Jose Gutierrez, a student of San Pasqual Valley High School in Winterhaven, as one of the eight graduating high school seniors to receive the 2024 Vocational Scholarship.

In a press release, the scholarship, with a monetary value of $1,000, was a result of an annual competition, which Gutierrez completed in January of this year.

"The pool of candidates statewide that submitted applications was very strong this year making our choices very difficult. We are pleased to award Jose a $1,000.00 scholarship from California and recognize his success in our competition.” Further, we are delighted to forward his application to the United States Jaycee's national competition where, if selected, he would be awarded an additional $1,000.00 in Vocational Scholarship funds." Mary Alessandra-Cook, Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee at The California Jaycee Foundation

The press release mentions they reviewed each packet every candidate submitted, including Gutierrez's, based off of the following criteria:

Exceptional work in academics.

Community involvement.

Personal leadership.

Student's grade point average (GPA).

Personal statement.

References offered.

Honors and awards conferred.

Personal effort to learn and prepare to invest themselves through further education.

"The 2024 applicant cadre is an exceptionally skilled collective that portends an exciting future for California or wherever they chose to work in the world. We believe Jose’s interest in service to humanity demonstrates the potential for a fulfilling life helping others." Jim McMahon, President of the California Jaycee Foundation

To learn more about Gutierrez, and about the foundation itself, read the press release below.