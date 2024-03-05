IVC to conduct survey to choose new design for Desert Warriors mascot

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) has announced the launch of a survey for people choose the design for the college's Desert Warriors mascot.

In a press release, the survey showcases three options for people to choose, and is said to be a "step forward in creating a visual identity that embodies the spirit and values" of the college "through a symbol that resonates with all."

IVC says the mascot name was adopted by the Imperial Community College District's (ICCD) Board of Trustees last summer, "following extensive outreach involving a public participation contest in 2022," revealing that the Desert Warriors name was favored over the Desert Fox and Desert Suns.

"This figure is designed to embody a student-centered approach, reflecting our commitment to fostering a campus that's empowering, dynamic, and focused on making a difference. Desert Warriors are champions for every student, reflecting the spirit of doing our best and being true to our values." Lennor Johnson, Superintendent/President for Imperial Community College District

The survey closes on April 6. If you want to participate in the survey, click here. To learn more about the survey, read the press release below.