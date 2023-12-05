New program helps high school students interested in healthcare careers

Imperial County Office of Education and area school districts are also a part of this program

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University Imperial Valley's RISE Program helps local high school students interested in healthcare careers.

The state-funded program has already connected 250 Imperial County high school students with information on healthcare careers by providing tangible examples of certain healthcare careers.

This includes how to pursue a career in healthcare by laying out specific higher education pathways available for students.

The program offers workshops that provide academic and financial information, intending to break down barriers that may prevent high school-age students from applying to colleges and universities.

“Going into the seven high schools here in Imperial County and to help identify and find high school students that are interested in healthcare everyone should know how hard with the problem we have going through with healthcare here in the Valley how hard it is to give good people here healthcare for the crisis that we really in,” said Gilbert Harrison, RISE Center Program Manager.