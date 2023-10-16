Imperial Valley schools hold sports leadership summit

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Inside a packed gymnasium at Brawley Union High School, student-athletes, coaches, and administrators participated in the first-ever sports leadership summit for school in the Imperial Valley.

Many key figures attended the event including C.I.F. San Diego Commisioner Joe Heinz.

The event was moderated by Michael Brunker, a former Michigan state champion and San Diego state basketball coach.

Over 165 student-athletes from across the Imperial Valley participated in events and activities that revolved around the summit's five core principles: leadership, sportsmanship, officiating, social media, and community service.

Brawley Athletic Director Billy Brewer outlined the importance of starting this dialogue among all the schools.

"We set this sportsmanship leadership summit up because we wanted to start something up in the valley that connected all schools together," said Brewer. "Sportsmanship in the United States is not great at this point… It's probably at a low point… And so we're trying to regroup and see what's important and start with these kids and it kind of goes from there… And the leadership qualities… It was unbelievable all the way around."

Brunker advised all the students who attended the summit to continue to spread that message to others at their schools.