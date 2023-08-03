Highly anticipated first day of school at Somerton High School

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s that time of year when Yuma Union High School District students return back to the classroom after summer break.

It’s a historic day in Somerton as the highly anticipated Somerton High School opens its doors to students and teachers for the first time.

“It’s super exciting for our students, faculty and staff. It’s great to see students on campus with their schedules, locating their classes, going through the hallways, smiling and really proud about their new school,” said Somerton High School Principal Lucky Arvizo.

The Somerton community has been eagerly awaiting the opening of the new high school since 2019.

“It’s a long time coming and we’re excited to get going. We’ll have about 350 students, staff about 40-45,” said Arvizo.

Math Teacher Andrea Lomeli grew up in Somerton and is now able to give back to her community.

“I went to high school at Kofa, I graduated from there and so it’s been really exciting to come around full circle going through the process of being a student at Yuma Union High School District and coming back around and serving the community as a teacher in Somerton High School,” said Lomeli.

She said Somerton High was just a dream when she was in school.

“I remember when I was a student it was a thought in passing that they’d have a high school here in Somerton, so to be able to experience it, see it being built, and to be able to give back, and be an education here is really special,” said Lomeli.

One freshman student said she was feeling a mix of emotions.

“I feel really excited, but at the same time nervous because this is a new school, new teachers," said Somerton Freshman Mia Galvez.

This is Yuma Union High School District’s seventh high school, after Gila Ridge, which opened in 2007.

“I always thought I’d be at any ordinary high school but now that I’m actually here, one of the first classes, I’m excited,” said Galvez.

The freshman class starting school this year will be the first graduating class of 2027.

Go Toros!