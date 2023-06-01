Skip to Content
Arizona State University to launch new medical school

The Arizona Board of Regents requested ASU to expand medical education in the state

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State University (ASU) will establish a new medical school that will help provide and expand medical education.

The ASU School of Medicine and Advanced Medical Engineering will combine clinical medicine, biomedical science, and engineering.

It will also join universities such as Texas A&M and the University of Illinois and others, that have opened up a different kind of medical school.

“This is part of the most aggressive and comprehensive health care plan in Arizona’s history,” Fred DuVal, Chair-elect of the Arizona Board of Regents said. “It will include major growth and new investments by all three of our state universities, significant partnerships with the private sector, and the support of our government partners.”

“We must generate knowledge at a scale that will impact society. Our university charter drives us to assume fundamental responsibility for the overall health of the communities we serve. This is an extension of that core belief," stated ASU President Michael Crow.

ASU's new medical school will take a different approach with clinical partnerships supporting both research and academic programs.

And delivering solutions that improve patient and healthcare outcomes.

“An interdisciplinary approach will bring together health sciences from across the university to prepare students to address complex health care problems,”  said Nancy Gonzales, executive vice president, and university provost. 

ASU mentioned they will work closely with healthcare partners in Maricopa County and across the country to bring in top talent, technology, and research to improve Arizona's health outcomes.

Learn more at health.asu.edu.

