The Desert Southwest pays homage to the area’s founders this weekend

The Imperial County Historical Society is hosting its annual Pioneer's Day Festival on Saturday

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Aside from our agriculture and military the Desert Southwest is rich in history. And, that's why this weekend's Pioneer's Day Festival is so important.

The Imperial County Historical Society takes this day to remind locals and visitors alike about the valley's rich history. It's an opportunity to introduce and for some re-introduce people to the Pioneers Museum in Imperial.

The Pioneers Museum serves as a safe and locked inside is centuries of relics dating back to the 1700s. Since then we've prospered from the works of those that came before us.

So, the ICHS invites the public to come out and pay homage to those who laid the foundation for what the Desert Southwest is now.

On Saturday, February 5, from 10 a.m. (PST) to 3 p.m (PST) the Pioneers Museum will host a history-infused festival. Participants will learn how to pan for gold, how to stamp leather, and even how to milk a cow.

They'll also have a petting zoo, pony rides, and a car show. This event is free to the public, the museum is located at 373 E. Aten Road (Across from Imperial Valley College).