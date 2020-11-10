Ducey announces $19 million in school funding in wake of pandemic

Education

Additional money to be used to help students and teachers impacted by coronavirus

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Tuesday $19 million in targeted grant funding to support schools and students most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“No matter what education option parents choose, we are determined to make sure no student falls behind this year,” said Governor Ducey.

“Throughout our state, school leaders, educators and families have stepped up to overcome exceptionally challenging circumstances and deliver for our students. These dollars will boost those efforts, funding proven acceleration strategies to keep kids academically on-track." he continued.

The additional money comes from the CARES Act. It will help schools with teacher development, teacher stipends, reading and math curriculum, and summer education resources.

“We know more resources are needed to help our education communities respond to this pandemic. From teacher stipends to additional curriculum and much more, the Acceleration Academies Grant program will help our schools most in need." said Secretary Hoffman.

More than 180 schools are eligible for the program, with additional dollars prioritized for schools most impacted.

The Arizona Department of Education will administer the grant and develop reporting and progress measures for recipients. Eligible schools will be able to choose programs that best fit their needs from a list of strategies proven to accelerate academic achievement.