Easter

Americans participated in Easter activities over the weekend

today at 6:54 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Millions of Americans took part in Easter related activities across the nation on Sunday.

From church services to parades, people have been participating in Easter events happening around the country.

Dozens filled St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City for an Easter mass service, while others took to the streets of New York City for an Easter parade and Bonnet Festival.

For those on the West Coast, snow did not stop attendees from coming out to an Easter egg hunt held in Truckee, California.

Churches in Baltimore also used the day to pray for the victims of the bridge collapse during their Easter services.

Faith leaders, clergy and community members joined together for a prayer vigil honoring the lives lost. They even extended prayers to the people helping with clean up and fundraising efforts.

Dillon Fuhrman

