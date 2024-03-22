Yuma man is the first to receive a Neuralink chip

Neuralink says its implant is designed to let you control a computer or device anywhere you go

(KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man is the first human to receive a Neuralink brain chip.

On Elon Musk's X account, he stated "The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection."

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.



Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

On Neuralink's X account, it showed a live stream on Wednesday of an engineer introducing Noland Arbaugh, the first-ever user of the Neuralink device.

Below is a nine-minute video of Noland Arbaughand an engineer discussing the implant.

29-year-old Noland Arbaugh went to Gila Ridge High School and was a former Texas A&M University athlete.

In the video, he mentioned how he was in a diving accident about eight years ago and is quadriplegic.

He said he is completely paralyzed from below the shoulders.

The video showed Noland playing chess on his computer with only his brain and no physical movement.

When Noland was given complete control, he said he stayed up all night playing games.

Noland also mentioned the implant is not perfect and there is still a lot of work to be done, but said it has changed his life.

"That's the reason I got into it was because I just wanted to help. I wanted to be a part of something that was going to change the world. There's nothing to be afraid of," stated Noland.

In the video, Noland said the surgery was easy and was released from the hospital a day later after getting the implant. He did not have cognitive impairments and expressed gratefulness towards Neuralink and is excited.

According to Neuralink's website, its mission is to create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs.