STYLE FILE: Holiday Gifts 101 with Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong

Style File

(KYMA, KECY) - The holiday season is about to kick into high gear and shoppers are busy putting together their gift lists. But with so many options, it can be a challenge to find what they’re looking for!

Award Winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong showcases his holiday gift picks that will give consumers an edge before the shopping rush begins. He features gift ideas like a high-performance laptop, the latest smartphone, home security tech, and a cool off-road vehicle for kids!

Gifts Mario mentioned:

2. Apple iPhone 12 mini on AT&T’s 5G Network

3. Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) 5-piece kit

4. Polaris Outlaw 70 EFI

For more information, head to techgiftstv linked here.