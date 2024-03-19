Food chains to check workers with lie detectors

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) - Wash your hands!

The food industry is fighting germs hand over fist.

It's called the "Handscanner" and it's basically a lie-detector at the sink.

The product from "Pathspot," a tech start-up in New York, lives up to its name.

After employees wash their hands, they place them under the device's scanner.

The "Handscanner" looks for dirt of any sort on the skin and gives results within seconds.

If germs are still present, the employee will be prompted to wash his or her hands again and go for another scan.

Managers can have employee ID codes linked to the "Handscanner" so they know who has clean hands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most food workers wash their hands about a third as much as they should.

Food contamination can lead to numerous health concerns, including E. Coli, Norovirus, and Salmonella.