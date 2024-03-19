Skip to Content
Local Health

Food chains to check workers with lie detectors

By ,
Published 11:39 AM

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) - Wash your hands!

The food industry is fighting germs hand over fist.

It's called the "Handscanner" and it's basically a lie-detector at the sink.

The product from "Pathspot," a tech start-up in New York, lives up to its name.

After employees wash their hands, they place them under the device's scanner.

The "Handscanner" looks for dirt of any sort on the skin and gives results within seconds.

If germs are still present, the employee will be prompted to wash his or her hands again and go for another scan.

Managers can have employee ID codes linked to the "Handscanner" so they know who has clean hands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most food workers wash their hands about a third as much as they should.

Food contamination can lead to numerous health concerns, including E. Coli, Norovirus, and Salmonella.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content