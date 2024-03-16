28th Annual Relay for Life taking place this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 28th Annual Relay for Life of Yuma County is taking place at Desert Sun Stadium Saturday.

The event started at 11:00am, with the gates opening and registration occurring at 10:00am, as the event honors survivors and remembering those whose lives were taken by cancer.

One of the speakers of the event, Dr. Robert Takesuye, shared how cancer affected his family.

"Before I went to medical school, I was a happy-go-lucky 31-year-old we had no cancer in our family. Since then, my dad has been diagnosed, my dad has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, my uncle with colon cancer, his wife with lung cancer, a good friend with brain tumor, and most recently, in 2020, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. Cancer hit home." Dr. Robert Takesuye, Radiation Oncology Medical Center, Yuma Regional Medical Center

Blue Fire Revival is the headlining band at the event, and there will be a luminaria ceremony following the concert.

The event will go until 11:00pm. If you want to donate to American Cancer Society, click here.