YRMC and Visit Yuma promote heart health

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This month, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Visit Yuma are joining forces to infuse the community with motivation and awareness in celebration of Heart Health Month.

#YumaHasHeart is all about embracing the heart of our community by promoting activities that keep your heart healthy.

“We’re really excited to be working with the hospital on the Yuma has heart campaign. We thought it was a great way to both celebrate people to be active in the City of Yuma while focusing on health,” said Marcus Carney, Visit Yuma Executive Director.

Yuma Regional Medical Center and Visit Yuma say the campaign's purpose is not just to encourage physical activity, but to inspire a cultural shift towards adopting heart-healthy habits that contribute to overall well-being.

“Not all heart diseases are preventable, but a big portion of heart disease is preventable especially coronary artery disease which is blockage of the vessels supplying the heart,” said Dr. Preeti Chandra, YRMC Preventative Cardiologist.

Doctor Chandra said symptoms to look out for are chest pressure, chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath, decreased exercise tolerance, and increased sweating.

She said one way to prevent heart disease is to exercise.

“We have a number of trails to hike on, we have a number of biking trails, parks, we have water bodies. I want to encourage everyone to get out there and get moving,” said Dr. Chandra.

Throughout the month, businesses and individuals are encouraged to share photos of them engaging in heart-healthy activities while wearing red shirts.

Participants can tag @yumaregional and @visityuma and use the hashtag #YumaHasHeart.

Winners are selected every Friday and will receive exciting red prizes such as red Stanley cups, red Beats earbuds, and red JBL portable speaker.