Local family creates GoFundMe for man battling stage 4 cancer

GoFundMe
today at 11:50 AM
Published 12:20 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family has created a GoFundMe for a man battling stage 4 cancer. According to the family, doctors say the man, Tyler, may only have three-to-six months left to live.

The family says Tyler is undergoing 12 rounds of chemotherapy and the treatments could potentially extend his life, "with the best-case scenario ranging from" one-to-five years.

The family also says they created the GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $40,000, to support Tyler's treatments and provide him with medical care "he urgently needs."

If you want to donate to help Tyler's journey, and to learn more about Tyler, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

Dillon Fuhrman

