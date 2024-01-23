Local family creates GoFundMe for man battling stage 4 cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family has created a GoFundMe for a man battling stage 4 cancer. According to the family, doctors say the man, Tyler, may only have three-to-six months left to live.

The family says Tyler is undergoing 12 rounds of chemotherapy and the treatments could potentially extend his life, "with the best-case scenario ranging from" one-to-five years.

The family also says they created the GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $40,000, to support Tyler's treatments and provide him with medical care "he urgently needs."

If you want to donate to help Tyler's journey, and to learn more about Tyler, click here.