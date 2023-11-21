New Intensive Outpatient Therapy program at YRMC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) opened an Intensive Outpatient Therapy Program in October after saying the community asked for more mental health services in our area.

“The in-patient hospital as well as our intensive outpatient program, it makes accessibility to behavioral health services easier for the community,” said Dr. Aurielle Williams, Director at YRMC's Behavioral Health Center.

The facility has been around since February of this year and is for those 18 years or older.

The new Intensive Outpatient Therapy Program started in October.

It focuses on mood disorders and currently has six people in the program.

“We really help individuals develop a plan for themselves to be able to build up their coping… toolbox to be able to kind of deal with life, address their depression or anxiety, or whatever they come to us with,” said Brett Peterson, Intensive Outpatient Coordinator.

They will also be able to focus on other mental health areas as community needs are identified.