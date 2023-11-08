Telemedicine available now for pets in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new law in Arizona allows you to take your furry friend to the vet virtually if they are feeling under the weather, relieving the veterinarian shortage in the state.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 1,580 veterinarians in the entire state of Arizona, leaving options limited for people when their pets get sick.

Senate Bill 1053 was passed this year and went into effect late last month, allowing veterinarians licensed in Arizona to care for different types of pets through telemedicine.

One platform pet owners can use is called Vester.

“We treat over 20 species of pets on the platform everything from cats and dogs to horses and bunny rabbits, reptiles we see it all,” stated Mark Bordo, Vetster CEO.