today at 7:50 PM
Published 8:00 PM

YRMC Cancer Center spearheads diversity

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Cancer Center is standing out in a good way nationwide.

Yuma is at the forefront of diversity in cancer trials.

One of only 17 non-federal cancer centers in the nation recognized for successfully enrolling patients of diverse populations for research.

Yuma’s diverse population provides important data and research to benefit future cancer patients.

According to YRMC, the results are vital.

Dr. Sarah Media-Rodriguez says, “it’s extremely important in a way of how one can generalize if the treatment is going well by say minorities in terms of Hispanics, African-Americans, Asians or even women versus men and even with children.”

YRMC was contacted in April 2022 by the U.S. Government Accountability Office for their efforts.

