YRMC Family Medicine resident wins statewide award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A third year resident at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), Dr. Dina Bacon, was recognized by the Arizona Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Bacon received the 2023 James Grobe, MD Fellowship Award recipient, standing out among a talented group of over 100 residents from across the state’s 13 Family Medicine Programs.

Dr. Bacon credits the team at YRMC for providing her with a positive place to grow and thrive.

Her commitment to providing compassionate care began when she was a single, teenage mom working in the Medical Records office at her local hospital in Louisiana and her passion has only grown stronger as she rounds out her time as a resident in Yuma.

Having embarked on an untraditional path to medical school, she wants to be a positive influence on those who may not feel they are worthy of more.