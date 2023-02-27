UC San Diego Health announces partnership with ECRMC

Local leaders plan to strengthen health services and preserve medical and surgical patient care in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) and UC San Diego Health announced a partnership in the works to improve Imperial County hospitals.

According to the press release, there is a proposed 12 to 18 month plan where UC San Diego Health will assume full day-to-day operations of the ECRMC.

While Preston Hollow Community Capital, the majority bondholder for ECRMC, will provide financial and other resources for daily operations, projects, and investments in the local community.

Conversations are already underway to discuss how local cooperation could best serve the community through a single health system.

“Our focus is ensuring there are significant resources in place to achieve a positive patient experience. In the short-term, UC San Diego Health will deploy additional onsite leadership and other support services to lead daily hospital functions from finance to human resources to clinical operations,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health. “In addition, we will continue to advance conversations with nearby health care providers, as well as local and state representatives, to develop an achievable vision and vehicle to preserve high-quality health care services for Imperial Valley.”

The proposal for ECRMC can be found below: