8-year-old wakes up from coma after a trampoline accident

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (CNN/KYMA, KECY) - A young boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week.

His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital.

Students and teachers at a north county elementary school are rallying around an 8-year-old boy who suffered a serious brain injury during a trampoline accident.

8-year-old Leeland Korman was playing with his sister last Wednesday evening, jumping on a trampoline, when their heads collided.

Leeland didn't have a scratch on him but did have a headache.

Melanie Lupica, his third-grade teacher at Magnolia Elementary in Carlsbad, is in touch with his family.

"When he laid down for bedtime, they realized some much more severe issues. At that time they rushed him in," said Lupica.

CT scans showed Leeland had a brain bleed and a large blood clot that caused a stroke.

Part of his skull was removed to help with swelling and was placed in a medically induced coma.

As news of Leeland condition reached his school, his friends Lincoln and Marco along with other classmates, and teachers, jumped into action, creating banners, and writing more than 150 letters and cards that have been read to him by his mom.

"I felt like what the heck happened," said Lincoln. "When he wakes up, we just want him to feel like he's loved and there's a lot of people caring for him."

"I want to look at my note and feel like 'ok, he's rooting for me, like I can do this," said Marco.

Meanwhile, Lupica says Leeland has been removed from the coma and is in stable condition. his prognosis isn't clear, but his family and school family remain hopeful.

"Our class loves Leeland. We miss you and need you here at school," said Marco and Lincoln.