Health
Over two-million Covid home tests recalled

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - More than two-million at-home Covid-19 tests are being recalled due to high false positive results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it's a class one recall, which is the most urgent type.

The tests come from the brand Ellume.

Regulators say false positives could lead to a delayed diagnosis or treatment of the actual cause of a person's illness.

There have been 35 reports of false positives, but no deaths have been reported.

The FDA says the reliability of negative test results is not affected.

Health

CNN

Cole Johnson

