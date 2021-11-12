Over two-million Covid home tests recalled
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - More than two-million at-home Covid-19 tests are being recalled due to high false positive results.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it's a class one recall, which is the most urgent type.
The tests come from the brand Ellume.
Regulators say false positives could lead to a delayed diagnosis or treatment of the actual cause of a person's illness.
There have been 35 reports of false positives, but no deaths have been reported.
The FDA says the reliability of negative test results is not affected.
