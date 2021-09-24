Skip to Content
Published 9:02 AM

CDC recommends boosters for high-risk workers; disagrees with Advisory Committee

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The CDC's Director is recommending boosters for people at higher risk for Covid-19 because of their workplace or institutional settings.

This goes against the recommendation of the agency's independent vaccine advisers.

The Advisory Committee voted 9 to 6 Thursday against recommending boosters for people ages 18 to 64 in those conditions.

That would have included frontline workers such as healthcare workers, caregivers for immunocompromised people, people in homeless shelters and people in prisons.

In a statement Friday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky sided with the FDA in saying she supports boosters for this group.

CNN

