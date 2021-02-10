Mobile site continues to provide free COVID-19 testing to Imperial County

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Coronavirus cases are starting to slowly decline in Imperial County, but free covid testing remains a priority in the county.

The state health department has continued to help provide free testing with a mobile express testing site.

The mobile site is deployed to a different city each day, allowing for easy access to testing.

The mobile site is scheduled to be in Calexico on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side, Alexandra Rangel speak sto the county about testing needs in the county.