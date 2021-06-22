New study shows coffee cuts risk for liver problems

Health

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A new study shows that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it.

Ground coffee produced the best results in the study, but there were also some benefits to instant coffee. These results helping slow liver problems where the rates of some types of serious liver diseases have surged in the US in recent decades.

The study published in the BMC Public Health Journal adds to the growing list of health benefits linked to coffee, which include lowering the risk if type-2 diabetes and Parkinson's disease.

But too much caffeine can be dangerous.

Drinking more than four cups a day can have negative effects, especially for pregnant women who have been seen to show low birth weight and preterm birth if drinking too much caffeine.