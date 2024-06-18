APS shares summer saving tips

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With summer around the corner, Arizona Public Service (APS) shares some summer saving tips to stay cool and save money on your electricity bill.

They say simple things we have at home like LED light bulbs and air filters can all be little steps people can take at home to help keep their bills lower.

They say to keep your curtains and blinds closed to keep the heat out and to change your bulbs to LED lights to save money.

"LED light bulbs have gained in popularity for a couple reasons," said APS Public Affairs Manager Regina Twomey. "They use 90% less electricity. They also are cooler, so if you have lights on in your room, your room won’t get as hot. And they’re much less expensive than they used to be."

They also recommend changing your air filters monthly, so your AC doesn't have to work harder than it needs to.

APS says pre-cooling has also become a popular thing to do for some families. They also recommend using ceiling fans to cool you off.

“Fans cool people not rooms," said Twomey. "They don’t do anything for the air. They cool you, so if you’re not in the room, turn off the fans. Make sure they’re going counter-clockwise in the summer to get the cool air down.”

When it comes to cooking, they recommend limiting oven use and using smaller appliances instead, so the house doesn’t heat up.

Last but certainly not least, APS recommends families to service their AC units and install a smart thermostat.

“Remember the numbers 1, 2, 3," said Twomey. "You can turn your thermostat down even one degree. It will save you 2% or 3% on your bill."

APS offers several utility plans like budget billing and crisis bill assistance to help families afford their bills.

They say they will have two open houses on June 25th and 26th at the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for families to see if they qualify for some assistance and speak with a live customer service rep.