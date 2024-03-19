Skip to Content
Sargento Foods recalls shredded cheese over listeria contamination concerns

Published 11:44 AM

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) - Sargento Foods has recalled shredded cheese distributed across 15 states due to listeria contamination concerns.

The Wisconsin cheese maker started the ongoing recall on February 5th.

It covers roughly 10,500 cases of shredded cheese with best-by dates from February to July 2024.

It isn't clear if anyone has gotten sick due to the recalled products.

Sargento-branded products sold to the public are included in the recall.

It only involves food service and ingredients supplied by dairy company Rizo Lopez Foods Incorporated.

Sargento has since ended its relationship with that company.

