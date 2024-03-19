Mega Millions Jackpot increases to $893 Million

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – Mega Millions said its estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing increased to $893 million, up from $875 million.

This was advertised after no one won the top prize in the last drawing on Friday, said Mega Millions.

“With both Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots inching towards another billion-dollar jackpot, we’re seeing more people come out to play,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. “This is exciting not only for our players but also for California’s public schools. When sales skyrocket like this, we’re able to raise even more money for education, which is the sole purpose and mission of the California Lottery.”

According to Mega Millions, the jackpot has been growing since early December.

Due to the sales, California Lottery was able to raise an estimated $65.7 million for public education.

For every Mega Millions ticket sold in California, about 80 cents goes to schools, said Mega Millions.

Mega Millions said if no one wins the jackpot on Tuesday evening, the next jackpot for Friday will be $977 million.

Players can buy tickets at any California Lottery retail partner location. The drawing will be at 8 p.m. PST on Tuesday.