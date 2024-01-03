Starbucks now lets customers use their own cups

(CNN) - Starbucks customers can now use their own cups for nearly all orders.

The coffee chain has added the reusable cup option to drive-thru and app orders.

Previously, it was only available for orders made in person.

In the drive-thru line, customers just have to tell the barista they have their own mug when they order.

The cup will then be collected at the pick-up window using a "Contactless vessel."

On the app, there's a new "Personal cup" option added to the "Customization" button.

Starbucks says the cups must be clean and less than 40 ounces.

These changes are part of a movement to shift away from single-use plastics.