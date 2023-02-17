Skip to Content
Consumer prices don’t fall in December

If it seems like you paid a little bit more this holiday season, you're not alone.

Newly released data shows December consumer prices rose from the month before, instead of falling as previously thought.

When the Bureau of Labor and Statistics released the raw data, prices were down one tenth of a percent last month.

But, after the agency recalculated it for seasonal factors, like weather events and holidays, the Consumer Price Index went up one tenth of a percent in December.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have both urged people not to read too much into any one data point, but instead look at a variety of measurements over a longer time period.

The January CPI numbers are scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

