IRS to pause issuing “balance due” notices

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - If you paid your taxes last year, but still got a notice saying you owe money, you can ignore that.

The Internal Revenue Service is dealing with a huge backlog of payments and tax returns and as a result, some taxpayers who are fully settled with the IRS are receiving automated notices saying they still have balances due.

In some situations, it's just because workers haven't processed the payment yet.

A lot of that is because the agency was responsible for sending out Covid economic impact payments and also had to protect its own staff from the virus.

In response, the IRS has put a temporary pause on more than a dozen types of automated notices.

If you received one, and you really do owe the government money, you're not off the hook. You still have to pay that.

So check your records and make sure you're in the clear before you ignore a notice.