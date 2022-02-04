Growing job market means more opportunities

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - What was expected to be grim news turned out to be a big announcement regarding the evergrowing job market.

President Biden spoke out on how jobs have been growing despite certain concerns and he later signed an executive order to strengthen union construction jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt a lot of businesses but many are bouncing back after a recent surge in Omicron-related cases.

Nearly 500,000 jobs were gained in January alone.

"If you are in a situation where you feel like you're stuck at work, this is a fantastic time to look," said Jill Shlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst.

However, President Biden says there is still a lot of work to do to keep the job market as is and to increase momentum on creating higher-paying jobs.