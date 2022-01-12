Ultra-luxury car sales soar in 2021

(KYMA, KECY) - Rolls-Royce and Bentley posted record sales of their ultra-luxury cars last year.

Rolls-Royce reported in 2021 it sold its highest number of cars ever in one year.

Bentley also posted record sales, selling 31% more cars and SUV over the year before.

Other luxury companies also say they expect to see sales growth last year.

Lamborghini's CEO said his company's sales last year were higher than its best year, although they have yet to release their annual report.