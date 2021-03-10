‘Shark Tank’ is looking for entrepreneurs for season 13

Consumer

Dare to swim with the Sharks as ABC's hit show announces season 13 open online casting

(KYMA, KECY)- Entrepreneurs will get another exciting opportunity to make their business dreams come true in the upcoming thirteenth season of the 4-time Emmy Award winning series, “Shark Tank,” the show where the Sharks give budding entrepreneurs from all across America the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

Shark Tank looks forward to continuing to be a driving force in helping people from all walks of life achieve their dreams and remains committed to helping our nation’s incredibly resilient entrepreneurs.

Mindy Zemrak, the head of casting and her team is now on a nationwide search to discover the next group of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators who can pitch their breakthrough business products and companies to the Sharks in hopes of landing investment funds.

Zemrak shares to be a stand out candidate, explain how your business is different and unqiue than others. She mentioned the show is 50% about business and product and 50% about the backstory.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Casting for Season 13 will be conducted entirely online and interested applicants may apply now until the end June by visiting the link here.