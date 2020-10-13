The best non-Amazon sales to shop on Prime Day

Consumer

Amazon Prime Day lands on October 13 and 14, but it’s not the only sale on the block this week. Dozens of retailers are offering steep discounts of their own to compete with Amazon’s big event this year, effectively turning mid-October into the new start of the holiday shopping season.

With everything from big box stores like Walmart and Target to smaller retailers like Allswell slashing prices this week, it’s an excellent time to scoop up comfy clothes for fall, fresh furniture for every room in the house, kitchen gadgets, new tech and more.

To help you get started, take a look at our round up of the biggest Prime Day deals not happening on Amazon, below.

Walmart’s Big Save Event runs from October 11 through 15, with markdowns on thousands of items across home, electronics, toys, beauty, fashion and more. Spend $35 to get free two-day shipping on eligible purchases, with some products even available for NextDay delivery.

Top deals include a discount on the JVC 50-inch 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV ($218, originally $259.99; walmart.com), perfect for cozy movie nights at home as the weather cools. Avoid the social distancing blues with Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch ($39.99, originally $59.88; walmart.com) and keep the kids entertained for hours with the highly-rated Best Choice Products’$2 250-Piece 3D Magnetic Building Blocks Play Set ($64.99, originally $114.99; walmart.com), designed as a fun way to help with problem solving and motor skills.

Target Deal Days fall on October 13 and 14 and feature what the company claims are its “biggest” savings yet. With twice the number of deals as 2019, expect to save on tons of products across home, electronics, beauty, toys and more.

Members of Target’s free loyalty program, Target Circle, can snag hundreds of special online discounts as well, while current early bird savings include 25% off wall art from Society6, up to 30% off graphic sweatshirts and 10% off laptops.