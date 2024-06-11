Skip to Content
Concerns about Apple and ChatGPT integrating

today at 12:03 PM
Published 12:37 PM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Apple is putting the artificial intelligence (AI) service ChatGPT directly into some of its technology.

While the integration is expected to improve the user experience in a variety of ways, there's also concern about how bad actors could use AI.

One example: Deepfakes, video manipulated to make it appear a person is doing or saying something they are not.

Some experts say laws or enforcement strategies will only work so well, and instead suggest creating a social contract to clamp down on misuse, especially by children.

"We just need to set societal norms. It should be so taboo to create a deepfake of somebody, even if they're not nude, like 'Oh hey, I created a deepfake of my teacher.' The reaction should be, 'Oh my god! Did you ask permission? That’s so weird, I wouldn’t show that to anybody else!' and we're not quite there, We’re still in the experimentation phase."

Alex Kotran, CEO, A.I. Education Project

Earlier this year, Apple removed three apps from its app store that use AI to create nude photos.

As for this latest update, Apple says users will have full control over when ChatGPT is used and no personal data will be shared without permission.

CBS News

Dillon Fuhrman

