Theme park insider shares thoughts on Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There's a lot of talk about Universal Orlando and the five worlds coming to Epic Universe.

"I think the the concept art is beautiful. It's gorgeous," said Alicia Stella, a theme park insider with Theme Park Stop.

In the latest announcement from Universal Orlando Resort, the company took guests inside another world coming to Epic Universe. The video shows what How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk will look like.

Stella tracked down permits and documents for Epic since 2018. She says the concept art is nothing short of amazing.

"To see it fleshed out in color, and to see what we're going to walk into when the land opens next year is breathtaking. And it's something that no permit information could possibly, like, prepare us for," Stella spoke.

Spotting a familiar face

Stella said learning about the stories behind the attractions and the characters inside Isle of Berk was new to her. Also unexpected, spotting a very familiar face hidden in one of the artist renderings.

"Why not throw Kenan Thompson in there?" Stella expressed.

That's right. Universal included Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

"I zoom in to every little bit to see what we're missing or what's, you know, hiding or lurking in the corners. I recognize the outfit immediately. It's from an old ad campaign several years ago for Universal that was called, 'Let Yourself Whoa.'" Alicia Stella, Theme Park Stop

Aside from the surprising elements, Stella says there's more guests might be able to expect from this land come 2025, including the possibility of flying dragons.